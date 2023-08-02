While Hrithik Roshan is enjoying a delightful vacation with his girlfriend Saba Azad in Argentina, the actor’s former wife is making headlines with her boyfriend Arslan Goni for sharing her ‘best Summer’ memories on social media. Both the couples have never never shied away from sharing their affection for their partners on social media. And, this time is not an exception.

Designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni are quite active on social media and despite being aware of all the judgements and trolling, Sussanne has offered a sneak-peek of her dreamy summer vacation in America and Mexico with her beau.

On Wednesday, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a montage video from her vacation where the couple is head over heels in love with each other. Calling it the ‘Best Summer Ever’, Sussanne wrote, “A lioness who lives with compassion shall always receive it… for the best Summer ever..2023 P.s this is what I was made for.”

The video showed the couple enjoying while they dancing, catch up with friends, and enjoy delicious food. The video plays Billie Eilish‘s song titled ‘What Was I Made For?’ in the background. As soon as the post was shared, the video went viral and netizens shared their reactions on the same.

One user wrote, “Hrithik ki saba k sath post ka response h ye post…”, while another asked, “Putri aap ko ritik me kya achaa nahi laga tha Jo aap ne inke liye use chod diya”. A third comment read, “After hritik???? this?”. Another netizen commented, “Hrithik ki post k just baad yeh post? Divorce was a mutual decision, toh phir ab yeh jealousy kyun? Waise bhi yeh banda koi kaam dhaam nahi karta, sirf paise k liye tumhare saath hai”.

However, there were her fans and followers who appreciated her post and wrote, “I am glad suzi you chooses him over everything…. I feel so happy to see both of u.. the way u love each other he is a nice guy.. pta hai kyu.. apka face btata hai.” Another said, “All women should be like you, move on and be so happy . I gland you got another beautiful love life. Love is life and life is loving someone who feels the same way.”

For the unversed, Sussanne Khan had previously got married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, however, they parted ways in 2014 with a divorce. The couple has two children together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, whom they have been co-parenting since they have separated.

