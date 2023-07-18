Billie Eilish is a popular singer/songwriter and one of the most famous personalities in the world of music, with several hit numbers to her credit. The Bad Guy singer shared the experience of her worst date during her teenage years, and the person she went out with was apparently nothing but rude and left her in the middle of the date. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The 21-year-old singer first gained recognition after her debut single ‘Ocean Eyes’ came out in 2015, and there’s no looking back for her since then. She had been upfront and open about quite a few things in life, like her addiction to p*rn, which she reportedly started watching at the age of 11.

In 2019 in one of the episodes of The Howard Stern Show, Billie Eilish shared her worst date experience, and it happened when she was only 13. Recalling the date, Eilish shared, “I like went on a date once, and it was when I was 13, and it was at the movies. And it was the day before Valentine’s Day, and then he kissed me and said, ‘That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be’.”

Billie Eilish then continued, “He was super rich and his butler, literally, his butler. His butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theatre, and he took him, and he left, and I was stuck there. No one told me they were, like, gonna leave.” That might have been really heartbreaking for her.

She concluded her awful experience by saying, “Dude is hella ugly now.” Well, it’s his loss!

Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ is one of the songs in the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie’s movie soundtrack, and the film is set to release on July 21st.

