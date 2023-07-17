After a long wait, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is all set to hit the big screens this week, clashing with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. As the film received rave reviews following its world premiere earlier this month, some wild speculations are doing the rounds.

Among several wild theories, one of the most fascinating and amusing theories was regarding the making of the film. Some claimed the director detonated a real atomic bomb on the film set. Now Nolan has reacted to the theory. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan addressing the wild theory, said, “It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand, but it’s also a little bit scary.”

Known for his dedication to achieving the highest level of realism and minimising the usage of computer-generated imagery, director Christopher Nolan announced that his most recent film is completely devoid of any CGI. This initiative demonstrates his commitment to retaining originality and utilising beneficial consequences.

“CG inherently is quite comfortable to look at. It’s safe, anodyne. And what I said to Andrew on Oppenheimer is, ‘This can’t be safe. It can’t be comfortable to look at it. It has to have a bite. It’s got to be beautiful and threatening in equal measure’,” Nolan said.

Reportedly Nolan made one of his most unconventional aesthetic choices by writing a significant amount of the script in the first person, including stage directions. Nolan used this to set apart two timelines: one that was coloured from Oppenheimer’s perspective and the other that was more objectively shot in black and white. The source claims that Nolan intended to mix sound and sight to give the spectator a sense of palpable imaginary physics.

The controversial Manhattan Project of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, which led to the creation of the first nuclear bombs during World War II, is the subject of the movie Oppenheimer, produced by Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc., and Atlas Entertainment.

Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, Nolan’s biological thriller features a stellar cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

