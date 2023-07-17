Kylie Jenner used to be best friends with Jordyn Woods and the fans adored them. But it all fell apart four years ago because of the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. However, it looks like they let bygones be bygones. The two were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles on July 15. The fans couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing the two best friends back together. But they were quick to slam Khloe Kardashian who is held responsible for the drift between them.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics was seen rocking a black and white one-shouldered top paired with black pants. Woods wore a full body dress with a choker as seen in the photos provided by Daily Mail. The sighting of these two best friends after four years sent a wave amongst their fans who came forth to celebrate the reunion. However, Khloe Kardashian got the brunt of it.

One fan wrote, “Thank god Kylie didn’t let Khloe and Tristan put a wedge between their friendship forever. Jordyn always been one of Kylie’s closest friends!” Another comment read, “I hope they apologize to her Specially Khloe, Jordyn did not deserve all the hate she got” One more fan said, “Well Khloe forgave her man so why can’t they do the same to Jordyn” Another Kylie Jenner fan wrote, “Khloe owes Jordyn an apology.”

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable until 2019. So much so that the latter even stayed with the Kardashians at one point. But it all came crashing down when Woods was seen making out with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian‘s then ex-boyfriend.

Woods later revealed that she apologized to Khloe via text and call. During an episode of Red Table Talk, she explained that there was no passion in the kiss she shared with Tristan and that they did not sleep with each other.

Their personal lives changed a lot in the four years they were not together. Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child Aire with Travis Scott in 2022. On the other hand, Jordyn Woods began dating NBA player Karl Anthony-Towns in 2020.

