Kylie Jenner is among the world’s most successful and famous female celebrities. She rose to fame with the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and later launched her makeup and skincare lines, ‘ Kylie Cosmetics’ and ‘Kylie Skin’. While she’s currently making headlines for her alleged romance with actor Timothee Chalamet, the entrepreneur once broke the internet with her steamy intimate Playboy shoot with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and the two spilled the beans on their s*x life post having their first baby. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kylie and Travis called it quits last year, and the two share a daughter and a son named Stormi and Aire. The ex-couple time and again sizzled the red carpet with their public appearances while also giving fashion goals to their fans worldwide.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their intimate affair a notch higher with a sultry photoshoot, making their fans go weak in the knees.

Take a look at it below:

In the same issue, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott opened up about their s*x life, and the rapper said, “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.”

Adding to this, Kylie Jenner said, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumour to be wrong.”

For those who don’t know, the ex-couple started dating in 2017, and the reality star welcomed her first daughter Stormi Webster shortly after.

What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spilling the beans on their s*x life back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

