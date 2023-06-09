Lily-Rose Depp has been all over the headlines for her recently released HBO’s new noir-drama The Idol. Featuring the young star with The Weeknd, who is now known as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. As the series has been getting responses from the audiences, Saturday Night Live all-star Chloe Fineman took a dig at the first episode as she posted a spoof of the new series. Read on to find out more about it!

Created by the wicked mind of Sam Levinson, the series has already been in controversy for its explicit scenes. However, as the first episode was available for the audiences, the star of the series smokes excessively in the show. Lily’s character Jocelyn smoked so much in the premiere episode that her habits have already become a meme. Reacting to the same, the SNL alumni has posted a video, which even got shocking appreciation from the actress herself as she could not stop ‘loling’.

Taking to Instagram, Chloe Fineman posted a video where she did an impression of Lily-Rose Depp from The Idol. She captioned, “My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail),” as she framed the spoof as a loving homage, adding that Depp is “a GODDESS of talent.” Throughout the video, the comedian serves up a spot-on impression of Lily’s titular Idol songstress, Jocelyn, who is never ever without a cigarette in her hand.

Not to forget how she is seen wearing a backward bra as the impression starts. Watch the video below and let us know what do you think about it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Fineman (@chloeiscrazy)

Reacting to the video on Twitter, many netizens are lauding and saying that its better than the show.

Better than the show — J.B (@Quicksilwr) June 9, 2023

Another added, “she still acted better than lily heheww”

she still acted better than lily heheww — ?ec (@ecaheh) June 9, 2023

A user without watching the actual series commented that it is accurate.

haven’t watched but ik it’s accurate — LO (@sanalatto) June 9, 2023

Another asked to the show for this, saying, “I would watch this”

Chloe Fineman does impression of Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s ‘The Idol.’ pic.twitter.com/87o0ZBiWyN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 9, 2023

With all that, the highlight of Chloe’s impression is definitely the amount of cigarettes she’s holding as she is even seen holding five lit cigarettes. Let us know what do you think about Lily-Rose Depp’s The Idol, and for more stopries, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

