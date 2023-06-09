Angelina Jolie is one of the top actresses in Hollywood who has not only made her name with her versatile acting skills but has also carved a path in the industry, being the s*x bomb that she is. However, apart from that, she is a doting mother and quite protective of her children. How do we know? Well, she has struck a s*x ban on her son Maddox. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

When Angelina and her eldest son Maddox attended the White House state dinner, Maddox’s uber cool fashionable look had caught the attention of many. And everyone started to wonder how his love life would be. But it seems his mother would not prefer it.

As reported in Heat World, a source opened up about how Angelina Jolie reacts to knowing about Maddox’s relationship details. Revealing, the insider said, “Maddox is ready to meet that special someone, but Angelina’s wary. She’s fiercely protective of all her kids in this way, especially Maddox, who’s always been the apple of her eye and her main protector. Truth is, Angie wouldn’t mind if he stayed single for years to come.”

The insider further claimed that Angelina Jolie wants her son to date, but she also wants him to choose the right person for him. The source said, “She insists to Maddox that she’s not trying to block him from him dating at all, but he needs to be very picky and wise with his choices.”

Now if this is the situation, then probably it’s time for Maddox to “dive into the dating scene” with or without his mother’s permission, as stated by the insider.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the IT couples of Hollywood before hitting rock bottom and divorcing from each other. Angelina is now a single mom to five other children apart from Maddox, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Let us know your thoughts about Angelina Jolie’s s*x ban on her son.

