Andrew Garfield is undoubtedly one of the most admired actors of all time. Apart from his impeccable acting skills, the actor has never failed to impress his fans. Be it the funny interviews or banters with his co-stars, the Oscar-nominated actor is definitely a heartthrob. However, during the promotion of his outing as Spider-Man, the actor was once asked to take off his shirt by the interviewer, to which the actor had a quick reply. Read on ahead to find out what happened!

The Amazing Spider-Man is considered one of the best movies of the actor’s career. Not only the movie proved his acting mantle, he later got into the hearts of the superhero fandom for the portrayal of Peter Parker. However, taking on the role was a big task as the world really admired what Tobey Maguire did as the previous web-slinger. But still, proving all the odds wrong, the actor went on to make a special place in the audience’s hearts as they still appreciate his performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the promotion of his second titular movie, Andrew Garfield was interviewed on The Hot Hits. While talking about his superhero suit, the actor called it his ‘second skin’ and was asked by the interviewer to take his shirt off. TASM actor replied and said, “What do you mean to show? Don’t bring your fantasy into the interview. I was not prepared to take my shirt off whether the beginning of this interview slouched into this column”

As the actor awkwardly responded to the question, the interviewer talked about his cardigan. Garfield said, “Thank you, yeah. just I’ve been wearing it all day”. Later the conversation was about his role and how he got a 4% body fat, whereas a normal athlete would have 8%. The actor blushed and said, “I don’t even know what that means.”

As Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man was referenced in the recently release Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse, many are calling for his third TASM movie. Even his ardent fans run a campaign over social media and there have been rumours that Sony and Marvel might make fans’ wishes come true.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: After Wonder Woman’s Success, Gal Gadot Trying To Replace James Bond & Mission Impossible Movies With Netlfix’s Heart Of Stone? Reacts, “I Wanted To Create A Really Strong…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News