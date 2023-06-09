Gal Gadot is undoubtedly one of the most talented action stars that we have in the showbiz industry. While the actress has been a part of multi-billion-dollar movie franchises, she will be coming as a producer as well as the female lead of Netflix’s Heart of Stone. However, as the upcoming spy thriller movie will be a fun and thrilling experience this summer, many call it parallel to the James Bond and Mission Impossible movie franchise.

The actress recently reprised her role in the Fast and Furious movie series, and it is for sure that we might get to see her more in the action-packed drama. She is best known for her role as Wonder Woman in DC’s Cinematic Universe and has many other critically acclaimed performances in her career. However, as she will be coming as a producer for her next outing in the Heart of Stone, the actress commented upon the comparison of trying to be the James Bond or Mission Impossible movies.

During a conversation with Empire, Gal Gadot talked about the James Bond parallels with her Heart of Stone. As she will be playing an MI6 tech in the Netflix thriller, she recalled watching James Bond, Mission Impossible and Bourne movies while she was growing up. She later added, “I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that’s been done many times already.”

Following the trailer release of her movie, Gal Gadot’s character Rachel Stone is said to be become “the female Bond” by many. The Wonder Woman actress rejected the notion, saying, “This is a new idea.” She later added, “I don’t want people to come to this movie thinking, ‘This is the female Bond.’ This is a new idea, a new universe. It’s hard to tell these stories without cliché, but we really tried to avoid them.”

With all that, Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone is still a few months shy of its release on Netflix. Not to forget, the hunt for the next James Bond is still on, and this would not be the last time when a comparison of such kind would be drawn.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

