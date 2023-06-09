Johnny Depp has been one of the leading actors in Hollywood, but it all came crashing down after his very public feud against ex-wife Amber Heard over the past few years, and one of the biggest losses for him was Disney cutting ties with him. Last year, he came out victorious in the defamation and trial, and recently, it was reported that the studio is not ruling out his potential return in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But now, sources say that Depp is not keen on returning as Jack Sparrow. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Depp made a comeback with the French film, Jean du Barry, which received a seven-minute standing ovation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened, and the lead star was all teary-eyed. Even during the press conference, he explicitly told the press that he doesn’t need Hollywood. Now that the tide has turned in his favour, the studio reportedly shows interest in getting him back in the franchise.

A few days back, Disney Studios President Sean Bailey declared that the studio was “noncommital at this point” about Johnny Depp’s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but as per a Daily Mail report, sources or friends close to him have said that the actor is not interested in coming back. The insider said, “They blind-dropped him even though Amber had lied her a** off.” Another source claimed, “He says he isn’t interested in speaking someone else’s words. He is interested in authentic expression of himself through art and music at the moment. He’s got no interest in Hollywood at all.” The source further hinted that he might venture into one of his passion projects; they said, “I would say that it’s likely he will spend most of his time in France, painting and making music. There could be the odd film.”

His friends further said that it’s not just about Disney Studios, but Johnny Depp will probably not do any studio film, no matter how much money he gets offered. He must have gotten really hurt and still feels upset about the way he got treated.

On the other hand, as per a Mirror source, Johnny Depp has no qualms with Disney for dropping him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as they said, “This is completely inaccurate and comes from an unreliable source. People are just making things up about Johnny at this point, trying to capitalise off the anniversary of the trial to fill blank space for news.”

If this news turns out to be accurate, then Johnny Depp fans will be utterly disappointed not to see him back in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Jack Sparrow.

