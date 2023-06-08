Before Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield played the role of the friendly neighbourhood superhero in “The Amazing Spider-Man” film series. His portrayal has garnered both praise and mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike. The actor showcased a more emotional and introspective version of the character compared to previous iterations.

Garfield’s performance captured the struggles of a young, socially awkward Peter Parker as he navigated the challenges of high school, love, and his newfound superhuman abilities. However, much to everyone’s shock, the franchise was terminated after the lukewarm box office reception of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not many are aware that one particular incident involving star Andrew Garfield also contributed to the termination of the franchise. The actor was ‘let go’ from the part after he failed to show up at an event where Sony CEO Kaz Hirai was meant to unveil The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release, it was disclosed in an email after the infamous Sony breach of 2014. Garfield claimed that a medical issue was the cause of his absence.

According to a report, the email read, “Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event, and Andrew decides he doesn’t want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard, and he just wants to be left alone.”

Asked about if he was fired from the role, he told the Guardian in 2016, “No, I don’t think so. What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people.”

Andrew Garfield had always been candid about his second Spider-Man film’s poor reception and not shy about assigning blame. He told the Daily Beast in 2014, “I think what happened was, through the pre-production, production, and post-production, when you have something that works as a whole, and then you start removing portions of it – because there was even more of it than was in the final cut, and everything was related. Once you start removing things and saying, ‘No, that doesn’t work,’ then the thread is broken, and it’s hard to go with the flow of the story.”

For more Hollywood stories, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Emily Blunt Confessed She Was “Overacting Her Little Butt Off” Playing Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly’s Assistant In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News