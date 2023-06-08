Peter Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, has often shared his struggles with the world on what all he had to face to achieve success. Therefore, when it came to Disney announced the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2022. The actor in a podcast then brutally slammed the makers by accusing them of double standards. An upset Dinklage also called them “f**king backwards.” Scroll down to read the details.

Peter Dinklage shot to fame with the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones where he played the role of Tyrion Lannister. He was part of the award-winning show from 2011 to 2019.

Speaking of Peter Dinklage slamming Disney over Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ remake, according to Ladbible, he on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron said, “I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. Dinklage added that Disney should have stepped back and reassessed the project. “You’re progressive in one way but you’re still making that f**king backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave. What the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

The 53-year-old actor continued his aggressive rant towards Disney saying, “They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Dinklage added that a “cool, progressive spin” on the fairytale would have been much better.

After Peter Dinklage’s interview went viral, Disney decided to handle the situation by releasing an official statement, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

The statement further read, “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

An updated version of the fairytale called Snow White and the Huntsman was also slammed when it was released in 2012. The movie starred Kristen Stewart in the lead role. And, the dwarves were played by actors of average height whose faces were digitally placed onto small bodies.

