Tom Holland is a worldwide recognized celebrity thanks to him playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avenger films and Spidey’s standalone trilogy. The star – who began acting at age 10, has millions of fans across the globe thanks to this career-defining, life-altering role, but do you know how he knew he got it?

If you don’t, we are here today to discuss it. While on his first American talk show – in May 2017, the ‘Uncharted’ actor got candid about how he found out he was part of the MCU, his reaction on getting to know the news and how he responded to Kevin Feige when he called to tell him the ‘great news.’ Scroll below to know it all.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Holland got candid with the host about how he got to know he landed the role of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The ‘No Way Home’ actor said, “I basically had been auditioning for about 5 months… After my final audition, they said. ‘You’ll find out tomorrow.’ Fast forward six weeks, I was waiting, still waiting and one day Marvel just posted on their Instagram – ‘Go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is.’ And that’s it. I just found out online, they didn’t call me up or anything.”

Recalling his reaction to reading the news – and that of his family, Tom Holland continued, “So I ran downstairs. I was going ballistic. My poor dog Tessa was terrified. And my brother Harry – who is pretty savvy with technology and stuff, said, ‘Bro, they have probably been hacked. They would call you right? They would like let you know…’”

He added, “So I call my agents. They are like ‘Oh My God. It’s amazing,’ And then Kevin Feige finally rang me and said, ‘I got some great news, you’re going to be Spider-Man.’ I said I know Kevin, I read it on Instagram. Like you really think I’m not going to find it.”

Check out the video of Tom Holland narrating the experience here:

During another conversation – this time with Daniel Kaluuya for Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, the Spider-Man actor recalled that he broke his laptop when he read the casting news. The actor was quoted saying, “I broke my computer because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’”

Tom Holland played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What do you think of Tom Holland’s experience getting to know they he landed the life-altering role of Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments.

