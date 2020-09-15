Spider-Man: Far From Home Box Office Facts: From Crossing Captain Marvel To Being 25th Top Grosser Globally

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the last film of MCU released so far. The film with Tom Holland in the title role was the 2nd solo Spider-Man movie in the cinematic universe. After Avengers: Endgame, the craze to see Spider-Man was huge and that was visible in the box office result of the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended on a major cliffhanger as during the mid-credits scene, J. Jonah Jameson of TheDailyBugle.net broadcasts the secret identity of Spider-Man. This created huge hype for the 3rd film which was cancelled due to some issues between Sony & MCU. However, after sometime when the issues were resolved the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home came back to track.

Coming back to Spider-Man: Far From Home, the film was directed by Jon Watts and had Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal & Jon Favreau in main roles.

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about Spider-Man: Far From Home.

1) Spider-Man: Far From Home did a worldwide business of $1.132 billion and domestic business of $390.53 million.

2) The film is 25th highest grosser of all time globally and 40th highest grosser in the US.

3) The Tom Holland led film was also 7th highest grosser of 2019 in the US and 4th highest grosser globally.

4) The film edged out Captain Marvel at the worldwide box office to become 8th highest-grossing MCU film.

5) With a lifetime business of 85.70 crores in India, Spider-Man: Far From Home is the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film here.

