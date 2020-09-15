Cuties Director Rubbishes That Film Hypers*xualises Young Girls: “It's Bold, It’s Feminist..”





Netflix’s new French indie film Cuties stood at the receiving end of a massive backlash as people accused it of hypers*xualising children (specifically, prepubescent girls). Talking about the controversy now is the director of the film Maïmouna Doucoure. She feels that the accusations are false and her movie is a social commentary and reality.

Directed by Doucoure, the film is about a girl who leaves her family to fit in a group of dancers. Her journey in fitting herself in this new mould makes the plot of the film. It was the highly s*xual portrayal of little girls that has triggered the conversation.

Maïmouna Doucoure was present at the Toronto International Film Festival panel, where she defended Cuties. “It’s because I saw so many things and so many issues around me lived by young girls, that I decided to make this film and sound an alarm and say, ‘We need to protect our children,” said Maïmouna Doucoure, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, “Cuties is bold, its feminist, but it’s so important and necessary to create debate and try to find solutions, for me as an artist, for politicians and parents. It’s a real issue.”

Amid other reasons why she felt Cuties wasn’t what the Internet was calling it, Doucoure said that it gives a chance to the people of colour to see themselves on the big screen. “It’s important to see someone like you on the screen and to grow up with a lot of possibilities. So, of course, diversity and inclusion have to be the keys to progress in our cinema,” she argued.

As for the streaming giant Netflix, it had also defended Cuties last week. They called it a commentary against the s*xualization of young children. What do you have to say about this? Tell us in the comments section.

