Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are our forever favourite. And well, we’re sure that we aren’t the only ones. The couple got married in 2000 but eventually split post 5 years. Till date, many aren’t ready to accept that they’re done for good. Time and again, rumours around their rekindled romance is talk of the town. Although, none of it I true.

Albeit, we have exciting news for all the fans. Remember the last time Brad and Jennifer united on-screen? Yes, it was in 2001 for FRIENDS. It was indeed the collaboration of our dreams. If not a movie, or a show, the couple is currently set to unite for a virtual table read. The upcoming session is planned for the 1982 hit comedy, Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

Sean Penn, who was a part of the film, will be a part of the live read session as well. Apart from him, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, several other stars have been roped in too. The list includes Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Dane Cook, who will be joining the nostalgia-filled session.

A teaser of the Fast Times At Ridgemont High virtual session has been released. The picture features all our favourite stars sharing the same screen. We couldn’t get our eyes off Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston who were visibly gushing.

The Playlist shared a sneak peek of the session as they wrote, “A virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ for charity is now set for Sept 17 at 9 PM ET on FB & TikTok. Cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts.”

Check out the picture below:

A virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ for charity is now set for Sept 17 at 9PM ET on FB & TikTok. Cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. pic.twitter.com/3bvupR3Rv6 — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) September 14, 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fans, are y’all excited for 17th September? We certainly can’t wait!

Must Read: Scott Evans’ Reaction To Chris Evans’ N*de Pic Leak Is Every Younger Brother Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube