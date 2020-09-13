Did You Know? The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Has Worked With FRIENDS Fame Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Kaley Cuoco were stars of two of the biggest sitcoms ever. The Big Bang Theory and Friends have received immense love from fans over the years, and these two actresses have undoubtedly garnered so much popularity after their respective shows. But did you know that these two ladies have worked in a movie together?

Shocking to hear this, isn’t it? Well, mostly all the fans were amazed to hear it from Kaley Cuoco herself about meeting Friends star for the first time. Continue reading to hear about this fun story.

According to reports in Digital Spy, Kaley Cuoco’s earliest roles was in a Jennifer Aniston movie. The Big Bang Theory star Cuoco has opened up about meeting Aniston for the first time when they were working on the film Picture Perfect in the ’90s together.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a picture of herself next to a poster of the 1997 movie, which she came across while working.”The first day at our new stages.. walked to my dressing room and what movie poster do I see framed right outside my door? Picture Perfect starring @jenniferaniston,” Kaley Cuoco began.

“Little known fact this was one of the first ‘parts’ I was ever cast in as a kid.. I was the last name in the credits (credited as ‘little girl’).. when I saw the movie, they had cut my one line, but all I remember is spending the entire day convincing myself to tell Jen how much I loved her. (Friends was my life at that point).” Kaley added.

“She was a gem to me then and a gem to me now (and to everyone she knows) funny to see this full-circle moment. You never know where life will take you, or [whose] life you will touch along the way,” Kaley ended. Check out her post below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This isn’t the first time Kaley Cuoco has spoken about her love for Jennifer Aniston, revealing last year that she really wanted the Friends star to cameo on The Big Bang Theory. Well, it would be a great treat for fans to watch these actresses again in a movie, isn’t it?

