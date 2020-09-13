Brad Pitt Has Another Connection To New Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski’s Husband, Roland Mary

Brad Pitt has been in the news recently for one of two reasons – his ongoing legal battle with Angelina Jolie or the quality time he spends with rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. Did you know Pitt shares another connection with Poturalski’s husband, Roland Mary? Well, read on to know what this link is.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was first romantically linked to Poturalski last summer. The rumoured couple met at Nicole’s husband’s high-class Berlin restaurant, Borchardt. It was recently revealed that the model is in an open marriage with her husband of eight years.

Talking about the connection between Brad Pitt and Roland Mary, as per reports in DailyMail, Mary sells Brad’s Château Miraval wine at Borchardt. The brand’s 2019 Rosé Provence is highly recommended at the eatery with a statement reading: For chanterelle, we offer this exceptional wine.

Brad Pitt reportedly bought this vineyard with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2011 for $60million. Interestingly, he recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with Poturalski to the vineyard in the South of France. Another tit-bit of this gateway that caught our attention was that it happened to land on the sixth wedding anniversary of Jolie and Pitt. The former couple exchanged vows at Château Miraval on August 23, 2014, in the presence of all their kids.

Pitt and Jolie, who began dating in 2005, share six kids -Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Since then, Brad Pitt was romantically linked to Charlize Theron and Alia Shawkat.

