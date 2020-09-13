Queen Member Brian May Is DISGUSTED & Disappointed In The UK Government

Brian May, who is best known for his role of the lead guitarist in Freddie Mercury‘s legendary band Queen, has expressed his displeasure on the badger culling happening in the UK. For those unversed, badger cull is the legal process in the UK in which the government reduces the number of badgers to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis.

This year, it’s going to be the UK’s biggest every badger cull with over 64,000 kill licences being approved by the government. The Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) policy allows this to prevent the destroying of cattle in the nearby area.

Brian May took to his Instagram and wrote a lengthy but very informative and straight-from-heart post about this; he says “I’m feeling very blue tonight because we have some terrible news, which is that the government is backing a badger cull, bigger than ever before. I’m actually heartbroken and angry beyond words. I actually recorded this a couple of nights ago as a long post – and I’ve been struggling with whether to put it up or not. So now I just decided to post this fragment.”

Brian May also adds, “Perhaps it will make little sense unless you know the endless battle that has been fought by decent people to stop the unjustifiable murder of thousands of badgers in Britain. I’m so disgusted and disappointed in this government. Now that we can see for certain that there is NO evidence that killing badgers will solve the bovine TB problem in cattle farming, and we have proved at Gatcombe that the disease can be eradicated IN THE HERD without killing any wildlife, Boris Johnson’s failure to stop the cull is utterly indefensible.”

May also adds, “We challenge George Eustice to produce a shred of evidence that his b****y policy is working to eradicate bovine TB. Why did I truncate my message here? I had it in mind to call for action from the public. Any action against dairy farming would cripple farmers and their families, many of whom are decent and humane and feel as frustrated with DEFRA’s ineffective skin test and pointless wildlife culling and restrictive regulations as we do.”

The Queen member added, “I can’t advocate action against farmers because it would be waging war against the very humans who are hurting most from this disaster. But that leaves us with NO weapon to fight the real criminals – this government with its shameful behaviour towards the environment and the animals around us.

“This is the worst atrocity ever committed against a native wild animal, and the recent run of Tory governments forever has the blood of these beautiful creatures on its hands. We are all the poorer for it. As Save-Me we continue to work for the humane solution for farmers at Robert Reed’s Gatcombe Farm in Devon,” concluded Brian May.

