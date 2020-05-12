Rami Malek’s Bohemian Rhapsody 2 HAPPENING? Queen’s Guitarist Brian May Reacts

While Bohemian Rhapsody tracked down the development of the world-famous Rock band Queen with its lead vocalist Freddie Mercury’s (played by Rami Malek) view, there was news of Bohemian Rhapsody 2. But is it happening anymore? Let’s see what the guitarist of the band Brian May has to say about it.

Brian has opened about Bohemian Rhapsody 2 and whether or not it’s happening. He also talks about how one film isn’t enough to showcase what Queen band is all about.

In a conversation published in MovieWeb, Brian May said, “Don’t think we didn’t think about it. We’ve talked. Basically, we think not, at the moment. Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult. I don’t think that would be an uplifting thing to do. I’m not saying it’s impossible because there is a great story there, but we don’t feel that’s the story we want to tell at the moment.”

He also adds, “There are a million things in our career which you couldn’t show in a movie since the movie had to be so simplified to make it watchable. But we don’t really think there’s another movie there. That’s the long and the short of it. I think we should look somewhere else. There are other ideas that we had, but I don’t think a sequel will happen. But we have looked at it pretty seriously.”

It was also been said that Bohemian Rhapsody 2 will revolve more around the personal life of Freddie Mercury and not the band. But this will happen only with the occurrence of the movie which isn’t seeming possible now after Brian’s statement.

