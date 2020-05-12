Kim Kardashian Promotes Her Make-Up Brand With A Topless Picture Amid Ongoing Crisis, Receives Backlash





Kim Kardashian’s social media game has been making it to headlines for good and bad both reasons. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to share a t*pless picture as a part of promotions for her makeup brand KKW Beauty and received backlash for the same. Below is what exactly happened.

Kim Kardashian as a part of the promotional campaign for her make up brand KKW Beauty shared a t*pless picture that had a garland around her bos*m and a parakeet on her shoulder. The picture went viral in no time. It reached her younger sister Khloe Kardashian who praised the parrot.

Replying to her sister Kim Kardashian shared a funny incident that happened during the shoot. She revealed that it po*ped on her, but she wasn’t angry as it signifies good luck.

Tropical vibes 🌴 🦜

I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, & the Classic Shimmer Blush Palette. Shop my look now at https://t.co/PoBZ3byUQI

📷 @donnatrope pic.twitter.com/aQ1paD4ByS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the post also invited a backlash. Many users bashed Kim Kardashian for promoting her makeup brand KKW in the times of a pandemic. Some even lashed out at her for not compromising on the cost of her already expensive products. A user wrote, “People are dying Kim. This is very self-serving. Sound familiar ?”

However, it was recently when Kim Kardashian was called out by many for insulting culture. She had put up pictures of here in a skirt and crop top paired with Indian jewellery which included mang tika and kadas (bangles).

What do you think about Kim Kardashians Twitter post? Let us know in the comments section below.

