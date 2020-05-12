Malibu: Miley Cyrus Celebrates 3rd Anniversary Of Liam Hemsworth’s Tribute Song, Shares Fans’ Reaction Video

Singer Miley Cyrus celebrated the 3 year anniversary of her song Malibu that happens to be inspired by her real-life events of 2015, which involved the singer and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Although, later in 2019, the duo got divorced and parted ways.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met during the filming of the movie ‘The Last Song’ and instantly got attracted to each other. The two got engaged in 2012 and married in 2018. Sadly their marriage couldn’t even last a year. Recently, the Wrecking Ball singer took to Instagram and celebrated the 3rd year anniversary of her 2017’s hit song, ‘Malibu’.

Along with sharing a montage of clips, Miley wrote on Instagram – “3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MALIBU”. Apart from the original sequences of the song, the video also included fans reactions.

Malibu is the city where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lived together before their divorce. Miley’s songs always have a connection to her life, as soon as after her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, she released a new single called “Slide Away”.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended their 10-year long romance and seven-month-long marriage in August 2019. Now Miley Cyrus is in a live-in relationship in Los Angeles with Australian singer Cody Simpson. Whereas, Liam Hemsworth was dating model Gabriella Brooks, though the two have allegedly called it quits.

