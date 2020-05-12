Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s Adoption Procedure Has THIS Person Equally Involved!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt seem to have been the talk for the town the entire lockdown period. The duo is reportedly quarantining together, although there has been no proof to the same. Amidst it all, there have been reports that FRIENDS beauty is opting for adoption. We might have an update on the same.

For the unversed, for a long time now, rumours have been rife that Jennifer Aniston wants a baby. While the diva had been putting her thoughts to adoption, ex-husband Brad Pitt has reportedly been actively supporting her. Furthermore, reports suggested that since Brad had himself welcomed kids via adoption before, he has been helping out Jen through his expertise. Now, there seems to be another person involved.

If recent reports are now to be believed, Jennifer Aniston’s FRIENDS co-star and best friend, Courteney Cox has been there for her too! Cox had been by Aniston’s side and is equally excited to welcome a baby and become an aunt!

A source close to Closer reveals it all as “She’s determined to be there for her. She had planned to fully support Jen through the Friends reunion – which is why it’s upsetting her so much that it’s suddenly on the rocks.”

If that’s not it, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are even planning to go on a vacation once the lockdown is over, and treat themselves with a much-needed vacation. “They’d been discussing going on holiday together after filming and reliving their twenties, which were their heydays. It’s making her sad to think they won’t be able to do it – or that they’ll end up having to film a reunion in their homes, separately, if they’re still in lockdown,” reveals the source further.

As the FRIENDS’ tagline goes, Courteney Cox is totally there for BFF Jennifer Aniston, and we’re sure this couldn’t be any better!

