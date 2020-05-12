The first time all the Avengers came together was in 2012 film, The Avengers. Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor and Hawkeye joined forces to fight one common enemy, Loki. Post that, we saw our superheroes fighting together in films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

However, last year, in Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed the deaths of Iron Man and Black Widow. Captain America gave up on his superpowers at the end of the film. These 3 superheroes, especially Black Widow had led the Avengers team quite well in MCU. But now that they aren’t in the picture anymore, fans think Captain Marvel is apt to lead them.

Fans took to Reddit to share why Captain Marvel is perfect to lead Avengers 5. It all started when a user named CriticalRants shared a video explaining why Captain Marvel should lead the Avengers in Phase 4. The video mentions how CM has the powers and ability to be a leader like BW and Cap America. Under the video, other fans shared their views.

One of the fans posted, “I mean it seems like this is already going to be the case. And honestly, I think CM is one of the more introspective MCU movies and the only one I could get some indie loving friends to sit through.”

Another fan wrote, “Yeah, there have been some rumors that Marvel is considering this, which, obviously, I’d be a fan of. And I’d agree that CM is one of the more introspective MCU films, even if not all of the execution of the movie’s ideas worked for me. I’d love to see that aspect carry over into a sequel or a future Avengers film.”

Read the post below:

We wonder what actress Brie Larson and Marvel have to say about this latest theory. However, Avengers 5 film is yet to be announced by MCU.

Do you think Captain Marvel is perfect to lead Avengers in Phase 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!