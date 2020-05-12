The Jenners have in their blood to break the internet with their presence and Kylie Jenner’s latest video including her daughter Stormi is the proof of it. But, this ain’t a video to express how adorable and cute she is, it comes with a really impactful message which must be seen to understand.

In this video, we can see Stormi waiting on a couch as her mother Kylie Jenner puts a huge bowl of chocolates on the table. Now, any other kid would surely lose control and fill their mouth with the chocolates but Stormi is a smart one. We see the Lil munchkin getting instructed by her mother to wait before grabbing them.

In the video we can hear Kylie instructing Stormi, “You can have three of them but wait! You have to wait until mummy comes back, ok? You’re going to wait for mummy?” Amid all this, we see Stormi patiently waiting on the couch innocently trying to avoid the bowl full of chocolates.

Now, as this is on video, we witness how Stormi self-controls and is heard saying to herself: “Patience, patience, patience is a virtue.” She waits till mother Kylie Jenner gets back and gets rewarded for her patience.

Check out the video below:

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram and captioned the video: “omg my BABYYY. I had to take part in this challenge.” Fans just couldn’t help but storm the video with lovely comments for Stormi. Not just fans, even celebs starting pouring their love for this adorable act.

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian commented, “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case with Chi! Or especially Saint.” Chrissy Teigen said: “ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over.” Hailey Bieber were also among the other celebs to comment: “I’m crying… she’s soooooooo precious,” and another fan noted: “Omg did she say patience is a virtue?!”

