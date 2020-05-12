Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Post Declaring ‘Cordial Relation’ Unite For THIS Special Reason?

Amid reports of rifts between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over reconciliation rumours with Jennifer Aniston, there seems to be some relief. Recently it was reported that the duo has sorted things out. In fact, their ‘cordial’ relation currently is the best phase ever since the ugly divorce. Now, it looks like Brangelina are coming together for a very special reason.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share 6 children together – Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Pax and Zahara. Shiloh is going to turn 14 this 27th May and the parents are leaving no stones unturned to make it really very special for their daughter, Amid the ongoing lockdown, clearly, a grand celebration won’t be possible. But when you have as many as 5 siblings, do you need anybody else?

A report by Hollywood Life reveals all about their plans as, “Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie live so close to each other it’ll be easy for Shiloh to spend time with both of them on her birthday. What she really wants is a party with her friends but unfortunately, that will have to be put off until lockdown is over.”

But it’s sure that the baby girl won’t be disappointed as, “But both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will make the day special for her, regardless and it will be totally up to Shiloh how she wants to divide her time. Brad has a tradition of making Shiloh breakfast on her birthday so she may start the day there and then have dinner with her mom, it is really going to be left up to her to choose. She’s a teenager now so they are trying to give her as much autonomy as they can.”

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star also has plans to throw a party amongst the siblings. “Brad has been really thinking of what he can do that would be special for Shiloh and the rest of his kids. As much as he has ideas for them, he also wants them to be able to do what they want to do and be together as a family and do simple things like eat and just talk and hangout. It’s not going to be one of those turns on the TV and look at your phone type days. He wants to celebrate and show them all that they can have as much fun as possible, even in quarantine.”

Looks like Shiloh’s birthday party is going to be a feast, but what we’re interested in, is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spending time during that period!

