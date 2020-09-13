Chris Evans Sharing His N*de Photo On Social Media Makes Fans Go Crazy, Mark Ruffalo Reacts!

Chris Evans just broke the internet for all the wrong reasons. Captain America may have just exposed what lies beneath his superhero costume. The actor has accidentally got himself into trouble and has become the hot topic of discussion on Twitter.

After what we are going to tell you now, you might rush to social media yourself. Well even though what the 39-year-old actor did was embarrassing for him, many of his female fans cannot thank him enough. Want to know what the actor did? Well then continue reading.

Chris Evans accidentally shared a photo of a p*nis during an innocuous game on Instagram. The Avengers: Endgame star shared a short video to his Instagram Stories on Saturday of himself and some friends playing Heads Up. But at the end of the video, a shot of the actor’s phone camera roll came up, which featured a close-up photo of a p*nis.

Another photo showed a picture of the star’s face with the text, “guard that p****y”. Evans quickly deleted the story but not before screenshots started doing the rounds on social media, quickly becoming the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Twitter is filled with fan memes after looking at Chris‘ picture, and we cannot stop ourselves from sharing some of them here. Have a look:

Even the actor’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo could not stop himself from tweeting about the same. He tweeted, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.” Check out his tweet below.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

We wonder what Chris Evans must be going through now? What do you think about this? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

