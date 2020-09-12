Black Adam: Here's When The Dwayne Johnson Starrer Will Begin Filming!

Dwayne Johnson is all set to don the cape and enter the DC Universe as Black Adam. For those who do not know, Adam is one of the comic universe’s greatest villains and anti-heroes. Read on to know what producer Hiram Garcia has to say about the shooting of the film, characters and more.

Besides Johnson, the film will also introduce us to the Justice Society of America and heroes like Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone.

In an interview with Variety, Hiram Garcia shared details about when Black Adam is likely to go on floors. He said, “We’re going to start filming sometime in the first quarter of next year.” Garcia serves as the president of Seven Bucks Productions, a production company co-created by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

Talking further about the film Hiram Garcia added, “The journey we’re going to put Black Adam on, it’s very compelling — what he’s gone through and what you’re going to see on-screen is going to be amazing to watch play out, and then when you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it’s really going to heat things up. We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he’s going to change the game.”

Garcia also opened up their plans for the Justice Society of America. He said that the entire production team and director, Jaume Collet-Serra, have ‘giant ambitions’ for what they want to do with the JSA and all new members they will be introducing like Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate and Cyclone. He explained. “It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with.”

Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam is currently set to release on December 22, 2021.

