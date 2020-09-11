James Bond: No Time To Die: 5 Looks Of Daniel Craig From The Trailer Which Are Worth A Rewatch

After making us wait for a long time, five years to be exact, Daniel Craig is coming back one last time as James Bond in No Time To Die and we can’t be excited enough. Leaving us awestruck in four previous Bond films, Daniel Craig as 007, deemed no less than a superhero, has charmed us with his impeccable fashion and swagger. As we wait with bated breath for November, here are five looks from the NTTD trailer that we cannot look away from.

The Classic Tux: If Bond is a superhero, this tux is his cape. From Casino Royale to Skyfall, Daniel Craig doesn’t fail to look sharp and suave while kicking some serious ass in the classic tux. Giving the audience a glimpse into some unfinished business to take care of, we see Bond bring back the signature tux in style.

Only the 007 can rock suspenders in a gunfight: When Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn 9-9 said “who even wears belts anymore?” we agreed. But when 007 gave us a sneak peak into a gunfight while rocking suspenders, we couldn’t agree more to this unique style statement. Looking sharp and classy, Daniel Craig rocked this look as he chases a mighty Safin in No Time To Die.

A nuanced jungle safari look : In the trailer we see Bond navigating his way through a forest to find the mysteries of his past that have come back to haunt him. The subtle and yet-so-appealing jungle safari look, donned by Daniel Craig, have us planning for camping season already.

Signature black shirt – Just like Bond, the classic black shirt will never go out of style. We see Daniel Craig walk down the streets of Paris looking stunning as ever, but all we can think of is of our next vacation. Ladies, this one will surely make your day better!

Overalls never looked so good before! : Experimenting with style, we see Daniel Craig stun us in overalls in the trailer of No Time To Die and we couldn’t agree more that he looks like the living embodiment of perfection. Even though bruised and battered, 007 makes bold fashion choices while performing even bolder action sequences.

So while you do the right thing by sitting at home in your pajamas, Daniel Craig is all set to blow your minds one last in No Time To Die releasing this November at a theater near you.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Inception Is At The Top, Guess Other Two Highest Openers Of The Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube