American media personality and model Paris Hilton is controversy’s favourite child. She has led an exciting and interesting life and whenever she celebrates her birthday, she makes sure that it makes news – good, bad and ugly.

Paris Hilton is a socialite, model, singer, DJ, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman. It seems there are no ends to her talents. The millionaire heiress has created herself a multi-million-pound business empire but it hasn’t been without controversy.

Let’s take look at some of the 39-year-old’s controversies that landed her in the most infamous moments.

The infamous S*x Tape

Paris Hilton in 2003 was all set to make her debut in a reality show quaintly titled The Simple Life. However, it wasn’t that simple for her, as a matter of fact, someone was peddling a s*x tape starring her. It was her boyfriend Rick Salomon, who had recorded the private moments for the couple’s eyes only, found its way to some of the less salubrious tabloids. Needless to say, the incident became an embarrassing story for her.

Runs-ins with the law.

The millionaire heiress had been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in September 2006. For which her driving licence was suspended. And the following year in February, she was found speeding on a suspended licence and she had to face a jail term. In the year 2010, the socialite was once again nabbed for the possession of coc*ine. However, her influential lawyer made sure that she didn’t stay in jail for a long time. In the same year, she was also detained in South Africa for questioning after her friend was suspected of smoking mari**ana.

Tirade against gays

Paris Hilton had to apologize for calling gay men disgusting. Her apology came a day after an audio recording of her speaking about gay people appeared on the Internet. In the audio recording, she was heard saying, “Gay guys are the horniest people in the world. They’re disgusting. Dude, most of them probably have AIDS… I would be so scared if I were a gay guy. You’ll like, die of AIDS.” Reportedly the audio was recorded by a cab driver wherein she was travelling with a friend.

The mecca controversy.

The millionaire heiress had managed to outrage many Muslims by opening a shop in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2012. She had been accused of affronting the principals of Islam and earned her a massive backlash on Twitter after she announced her new fifth handbag and accessories shop in the city.

Must Read: The Boys: Recollecting Karl Urban, Jack Quaid & Others’ Work Before This Hit Series



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube