Utopia seems to be the new buzz word on the internet, as John Cusack makes his digital debut with this highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video conspiracy thriller series. Adapted from the 2013 British series of the same name, the 8-episode series has John Cusack as the protagonist trying to save the world from impending doom.

What is Utopia all about? Reimagined by Gone Girl and Sharp Object’s creator Gillian Flynn, the plot of this Amazon Original revolves around a group of young adults who meet online, get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel, and soon realize that everything in the book Utopia is real including man-made diseases and bio-warfare. This not only pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organization but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world.

The series will premiere on Friday, September 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

As you eagerly await the launch of this Amazon Original, we recommend a list of movies and shows based on popular, bestselling books to keep you occupied:

Harry Potter Film Series:

This fantasy series takes you deep into the world of magic like Harry Potter – an orphaned boy discovers he has unique magical powers on his eleventh birthday. Based on J.K. Rowling’s bestselling book series, the plot follows three friends as they navigate training at Hogwarts – the school of magic, survive the testing of their friendship, and emerge victorious in their struggle against the Dark Lord. The entire 8-part film series can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Chemical Hearts:

This teenage romance feature revolves around the life of hopeless romantic Henry Page – a high school senior who falls in love with his mysterious new classmate, Grace Town. This attraction sets them both on an unexpected journey that teaches them valuable lessons about love, loss, and more importantly, themselves. Stream this unconventional love story, which is the adaptation of a novel by Krystal Sunderland, on Amazon Prime Video.

Little Women:

This film is an adaptation of the 19th century classic novel by Louisa May Alcott – Little Women. The romance drama chronicles life as it existed two-centuries ago through the eyes of Jo March, a deep thinker who was way ahead of her times. Jo March lives with her sisters, and the four young women – each determined to live life on their own terms, draw the audience into a heartwarming tale of sisterhood. Stream this film anytime on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings Movies:

This three-part film series, directed by Peter Jackson, is based on the popular novel by J. R. R. Tolkien. In the first part of the series, a shy young hobbit named Frodo Baggins inherits a simple gold ring that holds the secret to the survival, or enslavement of the entire world! The second part of the Tolkien trilogy, sees Frodo Baggins and the others in the Fellowship continue on their sacred quest to destroy the One Ring. And in a fantastic conclusion of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic masterpiece, armies amass for a final battle that will decide the fate and ruler of the world. Stream this sci-fi action movie series on Amazon Prime Video.

These gripping cinema marvels will engage you until the release of Amazon Original UTOPIA, on 25th September 2020.

Happy binge-watching!

