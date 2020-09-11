Leonardo DiCaprio has carved his way through the Hollywood industry with his impeccable acting skills. From romantic to psychological thriller, the actor has nailed every genre of films.

Our today piece is dedicated to the actor and we’ll be taking a look at his box office statistics. Particularly speaking, we’ll talk about his highest openers. The list will comprise Leo’s top 3 opening day grossers of all time. For the starter, Christopher Nolan’s Inception is in the list, so guess the other two.

Starting from the bottom, here are the top 3 openers of Leonardo DiCaprio:

Shutter Island– Released in 2010, the film is a neo-noir psychological thriller. Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio, it even features Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley and others in key roles. Upon its release, Shutter Island fetched mixed to decent reviews. It opened with a first-day figure of $14.05 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It’s rated 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Great Gatsby– The romantic drama was released in 2013. It features Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher and others apart from Leo. It received mixed critical reception upon its release. It’s Leo’s second-highest opener with a collection of $19.41 million. It has a rating of 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Inception– This Christopher Nolan directorial is the highest opener of Leonardo DiCaprio with a sum of $21.78 million. Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and others comprised the remaining cast. Released in 2010, the film enjoyed highly positive reviews. It has a rating of 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

