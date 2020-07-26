Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been dating for quite a time now, and their fans absolutely adore them. Here is a piece of good news for their fans. As per the reports, the couple is soon planning to get married. Read on to know more.

Reportedly, The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Star has already proposed to the model. And another good news is that her family has also approved of the wedding. Reports claim that Leonardo and Morrone had been engaged recently.

As per the report by Blocktoro.com, Leonardo DiCaprio had to ask for Camila Morrone’s dad for permission before taking the big step. Her father was happy to give his blessing.

The report further says, “Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone wedding date is not set due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It might be possible that Leo and Camila decided to marry next year when things are better or have a simple ceremony with close friends and family. It is reported that DiCaprio and Morrone are already engaged as the model was seen wearing an engagement ring when she visited her mother. Further, it seems that Leonardo DiCaprio is ready to marry Camila Morrone and settle down after the actor brought her to the Academy Awards as his date.”

Although any source doesn’t confirm Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s wedding rumors but if this is true, then this surely a celebration time for their fans. What are your views? Do let us know through your comments. Stay tuned for more updates.

