For the past few days, Kanye West has been grabbing a lot of headlines. First, he said that he wants to fight the presidential elections in the US. If that wasn’t enough, he tweeted about divorcing Kim Kardashian. However, the rapper deleted his tweets immediately.

After West’s divorce post went viral, Kim cleared the rumours on her Instagram page. She said that the rapper has bipolar disorder and it’s complicated to understand. Today, the Stronger singer apologised to his wife publicly on Twitter for divorce tweets.

As reported by TMZ, a few hours after his public apology to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West visited a hospital. The rapper is residing in Wyoming ranch for the past one week. A source told the portal that when the rapper went to the hospital due to anxiety. However, when he saw a lot of people inside, he left and returned to his ranch. His team then called an ambulance at his place. The EMTs checked his heart rates and blood pressure, and there is nothing to worry about. After the ambulance left, he called four paparazzi inside his home.

Kanye West called the paparazzi inside his home, who was there for 2 hours. He told the photogs that he wants to “control the narrative”. That’s all he said to them, and the paps left the place.

Meanwhile, in his apology, Kanye said that he didn’t cover his wife as she did for him. The rapper tweeted, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered http://me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

