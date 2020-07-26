Blake Shelton & Adam Levine FIGHT About Who’s ‘No. 1’, Gwen Stefani Joins The Hilarious Battle

Singers Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are fast friends. But that does not stop them from fighting about their music. Recently, Blake released a track with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. The song, ‘Happy Anywhere’ is topping on Apple’s iTunes charts. So much so, that it left Adam Levine’s Maroon 5’s ’Nobody’s Love’ in the second place!

To boast about this, Blake Shelton attached a picture of his song, ‘Happy Anywhere’ on number one in the iTunes list. You can see Maroon 5’s ‘Nobody’s Love’ just below that, at number two.

Blake tweeted the picture on Saturday. He wrote, “My god Adam… You are still a pain in my a–!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine”

See the hilarious post yourself:

My god Adam…. You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/skUJ9qyqfE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

How could Adam stay put? He screen-shotted the tweet and shared it on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Eat s— cowboy! I’m Comin for ya!”

After this, Gwen Stefani also joined the boys. On 25th July, she targeted Adam Levine by screen-shotting his reply and wrote her response. Her answer reply, “@adamlevine leave my boyfriend @blakeshelton alone!”

Adam Levine jokingly replied to his friend’s girlfriend with, “I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first.”

What! That is not all. Blake then added Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, into the ‘fight’ as well. He made a fake tweet by Prinsloo, which read, “Wow… I hate to say it but Blake is way better at this show than my husband. My husband can f— off.”

See the fake tweet:

Wow… Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing… I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake pic.twitter.com/S9wxqvcdkn — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

He also added his own reply, saying, “Wow… Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing… I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake”

Adam was quick to notice that the tweet was not real and said, “When your grampa discovers he can make fake tweets…” by posting the fake tweet on his Instagram story!

