Fact-O-Meter: Bradley Cooper & Others DIDN’T Want To Be A Part Of The Hangover 3; Took $15 Million Salary & Much More To Agree

Raise your hands if you are a die-hard fan of The Hangover’s Wolf Pack! It’s assumed that everybody’s raising. In the form of Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Justin Bartha, director Todd Phillips gifted us with most-exciting and fun-loving set of buddies.

We loved The Hangover trilogy and we bet that you would have definitely shed a tear or two when the end credits rolled out at the end of part 3. The franchise is one of the landmarks in rated R comedies and made each and every character a household name. But what if we tell you that, at one point, Bradley, Ed and Zach weren’t convinced to be part of The Hangover 3. Hard to believe, right?

Yes, for the making of The Hangover 3, the makers had to go through a lot of hurdles. Not just meeting the expectations of the audience, but the makers even had to convince the lead actors to reprise their characters. Actors including Bradley Cooper believed that the franchise had lost its momentum and there’s no point in carrying it forward.

It was impossible to make the film without the beloved wolf pack, so the makers tried every trick in their box to bring the original cast on the board. A back end deal regarding profit-sharing was offered to Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis apart from the salary of $15 million. Also, they had put forth the condition that they will work in the third instalment, if and only if, the plans for the fourth instalment are not on.

And henceforth, we see The Hangover franchise never took off post the third part!

