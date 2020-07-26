Ben Affleck Spotted Taking A Stroll With Lady Love Ana De Armas & One Special Companion

Hollywood star Ben Affleck was photographed while taking a walk with girlfriend Ana De Armas and her dog Elvis in Venice Beach, California.

Affleck and his lady love Ana De Armas have been spending months together during the COVID-19 pandemic. During their stroll, Affleck wore a grey T-shirt. He also sported a black hoodie and grey slim-fit pants. According to dailymail.co.uk, the two also had their protective face masks on.

Meanwhile, Ana De Armas wore cropped black slacks and a white T-shirt with layers of gold jewellery. Before heading back inside, Affleck removed his mask and smiled. It seemed like he was taking a photo of his girlfriend.

Recently Ben Affleck made headlines after social media users found a secret Instagram account of the actor. Social media user and journalist Kelsey Weekman has unearthed Affleck’s secret Instagram account, reports mirror.co.uk. “I found ben affleck’s finsta,” she wrote along with a screenshot of the account.

The account is run by a person called ‘Ben’ and comes with the handle name — @positiveattitudehunting, which seems to be a nod to his 1997 film “Good Will Hunting”. The account only has three followers, including De Armas and Garner. It is unclear who the third person is. The display picture seems to reinforce speculation that it is Affleck’s account, as it shows a picture of the actor snuggling with his girlfriend De Armas.

The bio for the Instagram account reads: “Just a dad who sometimes makes movies”, alongside a link to the charity that Affleck founded. The private account also follows 14 people and has 35 private posts. Affleck’s fans are excited about the mystery over his social media presence.

