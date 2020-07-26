Elon Musk On Johnny Depp Wanting To Cut His P*nis Amid Amber Heard Row: “If Johnny Wants A Cage Fight…”

Johnny Depp is currently suing The Sun over the ‘wife-beater’ claims. The trial is on-going at the London court and a lot has happened over the last 2 weeks. Both Johnny and Amber Heard have provided their set of witnesses. From ex-partners Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis’ statements to the Aquaman actress’ affair with Elon Musk – everything was dragged in court.

It all began when Johnny had accused Amber of being unfaithful during their relationship. Not only the Tesla creator, but he had also claimed that the actress had an affair with James Franco. Heard had denied all these claims further stating that her ex-husband had issues with her every co-star. And that list also included Liam Hemsworth and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Amidst it all, it was revealed that Johnny Depp had some harsh words for Elon Musk. During a text exchange with Lady Gaga’s ex-fiance Christian Carion, he had said, “I’ll show him (Elon Musk) things he’s never seen before like the other side of his d**k when I slice it off.”

Elon Musk came out in the open to address Johnny Depp’s claims yet again. For the millionth time, he rubbished having an affair with Amber Heard while she was married. Furthermore, he also refuted claims of a threesome including Cara Delevingne.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Elon said, “I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false.”

Talking about the threesome allegations, “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are,” said Elon Musk.

While speaking about Johnny Depp’s message on his private parts, he joked, “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.”

