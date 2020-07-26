Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19, Calls It A "Four-Day Symptom Freakout"

Doja Cat is not new to headlines. The singer was at the receiving end of some major backlash recently for her racist and homophobic comments on social media. But this time, she has made headlines after confirming the news of testing positive for COVID-19.

This news comes in months after Doja Cat seemed to make a mockery out of the pandemic during her Instagram Live sessions.

The singer had back then compared the virus to the normal flu and was heard saying, “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f— about corona, bitch. It’s a flu! Ya’ll are p—ies. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do.”

Doja Cat whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini was quoted Capital XTRA, “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it. I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”

Postmates is a food delivery app that Doja Cat is now putting the blame on for testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, it was around May that videos of the singer began circulating that showed her participation in a known white supremacy chat room.

Doja Cat clarified her stand on her presence in the chat room and the usage of the racist slur in her 2015 song. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer wrote, “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended. I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

