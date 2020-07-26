Ben Simmons’ Sister Olivia Simmons Shades Kim Kardashian & Family: “I Promise These B*tches Are WEIRD”

Ben Simmons’ sister, Olivia Simmons, has opened up on Twitter to talk about the Kardashian ladies. NBA player Ben used to date Kendall Jenner in 2018. They broke up in 2019.

Now, his sister is talking about the Kardashians.

Recently, Kim Kardashian’s rapper husband, Kanye West, tweeted a series of controversial tweets. The tweets talked about his wife, his eldest daughter, and even his mother-in-law. The cryptic messages quickly went viral.

Kim Kardashian posted a story on Instagram and said that the reason behind her husband’s ‘behavior’ was his bipolar disorder. She also asked the media and the fans to give them privacy during this time.

Olivia Simmons recently came on Twitter to talk about Kanye West and his mental well being. She also called the Kardashians ‘weird’.

In one tweet, she called the Kardashians as ‘Kartrashians’ and claimed that the family did not care about Kanye’s mental health. She also said that she had witnessed this with her own eyes, and now, people can see it too. Olivia also claimed that the Kardashians abuse their men verbally, gaslight them, and ‘completely hinder them’. Talking to everyone, she asked them to pray for West.

See the tweet for yourself:

The Kartrashians don’t care about the mental health of black men. Seen it with my own eyes and now you’re all seeing it.

From verbal abuse to gaslighting you name it, these women don’t help our men they completely hinder them. LET US PRAY FOR KANYE AT THIS POINT HE NEEDS US! https://t.co/RPJ3zVTMrd — Liv Alice (@livvalice) July 20, 2020

That was not all. In another tweet, Olivia said that the Kardashians like their men ‘black, successful and quiet’. She ended the tweet with ‘I Promise These B*tches Are WEIRD’.

See the tweet as well:

IDC anymore. These women like their men black, successful and quiet!!! This man is a genius and it hurts to see him out here like this.

We are talking about women who are so insecure they use men to feel worshipped.

I promise these bitches are WEIRD. — Liv Alice (@livvalice) July 20, 2020

