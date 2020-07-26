FRIENDS: When Jennifer Aniston’s THIS HEART-BROKEN Ex-Lover Found It Painful To Romance Rachel Green On The Show

Jennifer Aniston is a diva. The actress rose to fame with FRIENDS and there was no looking back. Her stint as Rachel Green is refreshing till date. No wonder why she manages to turn heads every single time with her presence. But did you know the actress romanced one of her ex-boyfriends on the show? We’re not talking about Brad Pitt here.

This Jennifer’s real-life ex was a part of FRIENDS for just a 6-episode arc. It was back in 1994, but he found it really difficult to romance the beauty on-screen. In fact, he was ‘dying inside.’ The actor we’re talking about had a connection to Rachel’s job at Bloomingdale. Ring any bells?

Yes, we’re talking about Tate Donovan aka Joshua. Tate was initially really excited to be a part of the show. Also, because he and Jennifer Aniston, were dating when he signed the show. However, they broke up just before the filming for FRIENDS began. And it left him in ‘pain.’

Talking about the same, in a conversation with US Weekly, Donovan shared, “I was just happy to be on the team. The only bummer was Jennifer Aniston and I were breaking up at the time…And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we’re sort of breaking up. That was just tough.”

The actor found it really difficult to shoot with Jennifer Aniston ever for such a short span. “It was just six episodes. I mean, only because we were breaking up. We were like, ‘Hey, can we not keep doing this? ‘Cause this is really painful and tough. The people that know that we dated think that we met on Friends. But in fact, we had dated for two years before then, and it was over by the time we were on Friends together.”

Aww! This truly must have been painful for Tate Donovan. What do you think went on Jennifer Aniston’s end? Stick to this space for details!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!