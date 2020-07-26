Singer Taylor Swift knows how to make her fans happy. She recently sent her latest album’s, ‘Folklore’ merchandise to many fans and celebrities. This list included Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter, Natalia Bryant.

Natalia came on Instagram to share the special gift. The delivery included a sweet message from Taylor Swift and a cream cardigan, which is a part of the new ‘Folklore’ merchandise collection by Swift.

Natalia Bryant wrote on her Instagram story, “Thank you SO much @taylorswift. I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!” with pink and white text. The story was posted on 25th July, aka Saturday.

The cardigan is inspired by Taylor Swift’s first Folkore single titled ‘Cardigan’. The merchandise sweater is cream in color and cable-knit with navy blue piping, big buttons, and silver, shiny stars.

Natalia’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, too, thanked the Love Story singer with a picture of her daughter holding the sweater. She captioned the post with a thank you note that read, “thank you @taylorswift #cardigan.” Vanessa also added kiss face and heart emojis in the thank-you message.

See the posts by the Bryant ladies yourself:

At the same time, Taylor Swift’s note for Natalia read, “Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, taylor.”

Natalia’s sweater has a small, grey label on the lower part. It says ‘Taylor Swift’. This design is different from the fans’ merchandise, which has the labels reading ‘the folklore album’ on the sweater’s upper part.

Taylor Swift also sent the merchandise to other friends, including Abigail Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Berk, Millie Bobby Brown, Halsey, and more.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!