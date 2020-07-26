Keanu Reeves’ starrer, Constantine was not raging back in 2005. But today, people are in love with the chain smoker, occult detective. This is evident from the fact that they want a sequel to the film even today. And guess what? There actually was supposed to be a sequel but it never saw the light of the day.

Yes, you read that right! Based on the DC/Vertigo’s popular comic book Hellblazer, which was about a mystic who could communicate with angels and demons, the makers of Constantine very much wanted to make a sequel for the film back in the day. Recently the film’s actor Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman got together for a 15-year celebratory reunion of the film.

Hosted by Collider, it was here that the team spoke about all the possible sequel plots that they had thought. Akiva Goldman said, “Boy, we wanted to. We wanted to make a hard ‘R’ sequel. We’d probably make it tomorrow. To the studios who made it, Village Roadshow and Warner Bros., it was always a little bit of a feathered fish. Its oddness…the way it was equally comfortable in a character scene between Keanu and Rachel (Weisz) as it is with demons flying, hurling themselves at a man who going to light his fist on fire and expel them.”

The Constantine producer further went on to say, “It’s odd, right? It’s not really action-packed, it just has a bunch of action. This movie isn’t exactly a thing, it’s kind of a few things, which is what I think is beautiful about it. But those seem harder and harder to make. We’ve talked about it and we’ve had ideas.”

But what has caught the interest of netizens is that one comment from Goldsman that states a possibility of introducing Jesus himself in the film sequel. The producer said, “John (Reeves’ character in the film) wakes up in a cell. He has to identify the prisoner… and it was Jesus.” Well, we would love the idea given the fact that Constantine already had its Lucifer in place.

