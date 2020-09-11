Love it or hate it, but you can’t deny the fact that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starrer Twilight is one of the most popular franchises across the globe.

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s novel of the same name, the film kickstarted The Twilight Saga which consists of five instalments. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the romantic fantasy film mostly fetched mixed critical reception. Even amongst the viewers, it has devoted hate clubs. But contrary to all, the film emerged as a huge hit at the box office upon its release in 2008.

Apart from the theatrical run, Twilight made big bucks through its DVD sale and overall home media release. Reportedly, 11,242,519 copies of DVD (inclusive of Blu-Ray and other editions) were sold, summing up for a total sale of a whopping $201 million. Huge, isn’t it?

Made at an estimated cost of $37 million, Twilight made a collection of $407 million through theatrical release.

Apart from Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the film also features Billy Burke and Peter Facinelli in key roles.

Meanwhile, once Robert Pattinson had said that he does not know how to act.

“I don’t really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action. You end up walking into a scene having a different feeling,” Pattinson had told the Observer newspaper.

“I forgot I had a mic on the whole time, so the producers and the director, before every single take of the movie, would get … It kind of puts everyone else off,” he had added.

