It’s nearly a year since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott parted ways. Since then, the ex-couple has always been in touch with each other as they are co-parenting their daughter Stormi (2) and she is their top priority. But is the Keeping Up With Kardashians star and rapper back together? Well, here’s what we have come across.

Since their split in October last year, both exes keep making appearances on each other’s social handles as they spend quality time with Stormi. But is this time the romance between the duo igniting yet again?

Talking about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship, a source told E! News, “Kylie and Travis are good. They aren’t together romantically and are doing their own thing.” The insider further added, “They are always in touch and spend time together with Stormi.”

The source went on to say that despite respecting for each other, the exes’ “lives are mostly separate.” The source concluded by saying that they no longer share a home.

In March, during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, reports started doing the rounds that the ex-couples were quarantining together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were reportedly staying at Kylie’s $36 million Hollywood Hills home.

A couple of days ago, the trio – Kylie, Travis and Stormi – came together for a brand photoshoot. Kylie took to Instagram stories and shared some fun they had behind the scenes.

What do you think of their relationship? Share your thought with us in the comment section below.

