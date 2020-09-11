Watching a babyface turning into a heel has always been exciting to watch. The latest addition to the list is WWE superstar Roman Reigns and everyone is loving it.

Roman’s heel turn was amongst the highly anticipated ones and it will be interesting to see how it takes a shape in future. But former WWE wrestler, Rusev aka Miro, thinks that ‘the big dog’ isn’t the greatest heel ever and even his list doesn’t feature Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan or any other old school names. Surprising isn’t it?

Rusev who recently joined AEW (All Elite Wrestling) under the ring name, Miro, has revealed the ‘greatest heel ever’ according to him. And per his choice, it’s none other than Randy Orton. Yes, you read that right! the Viper is the favourite one of the Bulgarian Brute.

In the career of around two decades, Randy Orton has impressed fans with several heel turns. He enjoyed a remarkable stint with Triple H led ‘Evolution’ and saw a humongous rise when he started to ‘hear the voices’.

Meanwhile, speaking of Miro, the pro-wrestler debuted as Kip Sabian’s ‘Best Man’ on this week’s episode of Dynamite. He has entered AEW with a storyline of Penelope Ford’s wedding. Proclaiming the same, Elite’s official handle posted a tweet along with a picture which had pro-wrestlers picture and quote that reads “The Best Man Miro Is #AllElite”.

