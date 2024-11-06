Ever wonder who’s left their mark by holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for ages? It’s one thing to grab the gold, but holding onto it while hungry challengers circle is a different game altogether. These legends didn’t just win; they dominated, turning their reigns into epic sagas. From the Hulkamania days to the unforgettable dominance of Bruno Sammartino, these champs turned their title runs into iconic chapters of WWE history. Imagine becoming unbeatable by even the fiercest competitors.

So buckle up as we look at five wrestlers who won and held the WWE title for what seemed like forever. The longest-reigning champions showed that staying on top is more challenging than getting there.

1. Bruno Sammartino: 2,803 days

Bruno Sammartino’s name is the ultimate gold when you think of top-notch WWE champs who’ve made a legit name in the industry. Starting from his WWF World Heavyweight Championship (his first run), he held the title for an insane 2,803 days.

It started in May 1963, when Sammartino scored a massive upset by pinning “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers at Madison Square Garden. The Italian-American professional wrestler fended off challengers like Killer Kowalski, Bill Watts, and Waldo Von Erich for over seven years straight. But Ivan Koloff finally ended the epic run during a Jan. 1971 match.

To put it simply, Bruno Sammartino wasn’t just a champ for fans; he was a legitimate legend, going toe-to-toe with fierce rivals like Gorilla Monsoon and Stan Hansen.

2. Bob Backlund: 2,135 days as champion

The tenure of Bob Backlund as WWE Champion is a story spanning two eras. The initial chapter? In 1978, he dethroned “Superstar” Billy Graham and retained the title for an incredible 2,135 days. Backlund, the virtuous Minnesotan grappler, used a combination of technical skill and unwavering resolve to conquer WWE. He stood up to icons such as Stan Hansen and Sgt. Slaughter and he became a true legend in his own right.

Then, in a plot twist worthy of a Hollywood script, Backlund was deposed in 1984 by The Iron Sheik, ending his rule. Hulkamania gained momentum, and an era ended as a result. However, Backlund was yet to complete his journey. In 1994, a decade later, he returned with a vengeance. The well-groomed hero had vanished to be replaced by an eccentric madman donning a bowtie. He recaptured the title by using his trademark Crossface Chicken Wing to tap out Bret “Hit Man” Hart.

Even though his second reign lasted only three decades, it demonstrated his extraordinary versatility. Backlund’s lasting impact in the WWE comes from his ability to reinvent himself and remain a formidable force, not simply from winning the title.

Bob Backlund’s reign as champion is evidence of his extraordinary tenacity and adaptability, from his spectacular fights in the WWWF to his unexpected comeback in the 1990s. He genuinely embodied the idea of a champion for all ages.

3. Hulk Hogan: 1474 days

The WWE Championship and Hulk Hogan? Pure magic. When The Hulkster slammed down The Iron Sheik with his legendary leg drop in Madison Square Garden in 1984, he didn’t just win a title—he kicked off the Hulkamania era. For a mind-blowing 1,474 days, Hogan didn’t just rule the ring; he owned it.

Hogan’s rule was renowned for its resilience in the face of numerous opponents, including Big John Studd, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, and King Kong Bundy. He dominated the match throughout the first three WrestleManias, making each championship defense unforgettable. However, there are times when even the finest falter. Hogan’s fantastic run ended in February 1988 when he startled the wrestling world by losing to Andre the Giant in a contest.

Hogan wasn’t about to fade away. 2002, he made a significant comeback, snagging the WWE title again after his WCW run. This time, he took down Triple H at Backlash and reminded everyone why he’s still a legend. Despite the brief duration of this second assignment, it served as a fond reminder of Hogan’s enduring charisma and influence.

From his historic first reign to his spectacular comeback, Hulk Hogan’s 1,474-day championship run is considered a high point in WWE history. Hulkster not only created history with his achievements but also defined the term.

4. Roman Reigns: 1,316 days

Roman Reigns survived the WWE reign for an epic 1,316 days. The 39-year-old made an epic comeback in August 2020, snatching the Universal Championship. He goes by the nickname Tribal Chief.

Reigns has faced off against the biggest names in the biz—John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and others. He crushed those legends, solidifying his spot as one of WWE’s all-time GOATs. After toppling Lesnar at Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, Tribal Chief added the WWE Championship to his belt, proving he’s the real deal.

But even legends have their endgame. At Royal Rumble 2024, Reigns fought through a brutal Fatal Four-Way against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. During that match, Rhodes finally took down Reigns’ epic 1,316-day reign.

5. Pedro Morales — 1,027 days as champion

Pedro Morales might not always top the WWE legend lists, but his 1,027-day reign as champion is nothing short of iconic. From February 8, 1971, to December 1, 1973, Morales carried the WWE Title like a true hero, making waves with a title run that spanned nearly three years. While it might seem like a brief interlude between Bruno Sammartino’s epic reigns, Morales’ achievement is a game-changer in WWE history.

Morales started his reign by toppling Ivan Koloff in a fierce 23-minute bout at Madison Square Garden. Unlike many champions who defended sporadically, Morales was a fighting champ, regularly putting his title on the line against legends like Jimmy Valiant, Ernie Ladd, Freddie Blassie, and Mr. Fuji. His dedication and stamina kept him on top, outlasting challengers who tried and failed to claim his crown.

But Morales didn’t just reign supreme—he made history. Besides being the longest-reigning champion, he was the first to win the WWE, Intercontinental, and World Tag Team Titles. Stasiak ended Morales’ tenure on December 1, 1973, ending a Puerto Rican powerhouse era.

