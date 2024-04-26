Roman Reigns has really come a long way in his pro wrestling career. After receiving boos from the audience for years, the WWE superstar finally established himself as the most dominant force. In fact, in the post-pandemic era, he has been the biggest and a consistent draw among fans. So, it’s quite obvious that he’s being paid handsomely for the promotion. Keep reading to know more!

The former undisputed Universal Champion made his main roster debut in 2012, and his initial run featured him as one of the negative forces alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Their faction named ‘The Shield’ enjoyed good popularity among fans, and eventually, all of them – Roman, Dean, and Seth – earned their own fan following and established themselves as stars of the company.

After the chapter of The Shield was closed, Roman Reigns was promoted immensely as a babyface by WWE, and he even saw big event opportunities coming to him on a consistent basis. However, it didn’t go well with fans as they thought Roman was being forced onto them. But things took a 360-degree turn when the 38-year-old turned heel by making a surprise return at SummerSlam in 2022 and attacking the new Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

After his return, Roman Reigns garnered earned critical acclaim and a massive fan base in WWE with his gimmick of the Tribal Chief. He even enjoyed one of the longest title reigns (1,316 days) in the history of WWE as a Universal Champion. Apart from this, the superstar is also a big draw for pay-per-views and special events. Even his merchandise sales are noteworthy.

By being such a profitable face for WWE, Roman Reigns is reportedly being given a staggering salary by the promotion. It is learned that in 2024, he’s enjoying an annual contract worth $5 million. This is just a remuneration, and it doesn’t include other bonuses and perks Roman enjoys.

