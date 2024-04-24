Earlier this year, the pro wrestling world was shocked by another controversy related to former WWE boss Vince McMahon. What came as a big surprise was the name of John Laurinaitis (former Head of Talent Relations of WWE) getting involved in it. Yes, here we’re talking about the sex trafficking lawsuit that was filed in January. Now, Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia, aka Bella Twins, have reacted to it!

For those who don’t know, Vince McMahon was accused of sex trafficking by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, who filed a lawsuit earlier this year. As per it, she alleged Vince of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse during the period of 2019 and 2022. She also revealed about being trafficked to other men against a promise of advancements in career and financial favors. Laurinaitis was one of those alleged men, as per the Wall Street Journal’s report.

Now, reacting to their stepfather John Laurinaitis’ name getting involved in a sex trafficking lawsuit, Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia, through their join X (Twitter) account, said, “We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone, no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”

So, as we can see, Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia have clearly taken a stand against John Laurinaitis and will not support any misuse of power against women.

Meanwhile, for those who aren’t aware, John Laurinaitis became a stepfather to Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia after marrying their mother, Kathy Colace, in March 2016. He also appeared on Total Bellas show.

