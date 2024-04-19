Pro wrestling superstars jumping the ship was at its peak when AEW was in full form, but nowadays, the pace has slowed down. Amid a few shockers that happened recently, Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, is now on the roster of WWE‘s rival promotion, and just like many of her fans, even Nikki Bella is excited after watching her. She even expressed her desire to join the promotion led by Tony Khan. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Nikki Garcia, known by her name of Nikki Bella during her WWE run, recently shared about getting excited by watching Mone’s appearance and expressed that she would love to be a part of the promotion for maybe a year. Not just in Tony’s company but she also hinted about trying her hands at different promotions.

While talking on The Nikki & Brie Show Stitcher along with her sister Brie Bella, Nikki Bella said, “We’ve been lifting so much, and we always say, we always start to get that wrestling mindset, ‘We’re going to go back and do this story and cut this promo.’ You get it, but how serious I got where I was like, ‘Okay, I think I can do maybe a year at AEW, and I can do it every week.’ When I saw Mercedes debut and cut her promo, that line stuck with me, ‘Here, we’re going to make the evolution worldwide.'”

Now, reacting to Nikki’s desire, Tony Khan (founder, president, and CEO of AEW) said, “If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come into AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Bri. They’re like family to us because Bryan is like a part of my family, and that means Bri and Nicole are part of the family.”

He further added, “So I have so much respect for both of them and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here any time,” while talking on Battleground Podcast.

